The Houston Rockets sign forward Dillon Brooks to a 4 year 80 million dollar deal

After signing their number one target Fred VanVleet to a 3-year 130 million dollar deal, the Rockets were not done using their remaining cap space. The Houston Rockets sign Dillon Brooks to a four-year, 80 million-dollar deal.

Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. pic.twitter.com/dJHLWvwFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Rockets had been tied to Brooks for weeks, and even after disappointing playoffs, Brooks can land a multi-year deal at 20 million a year. We don't have full details yet to see if it is fully guaranteed for all four years, but it is a sizeable commitment as the Rockets hope last year's decline at the end of the season was just an aberration and not a trend.

Brooks had recently emerged as a potential target for the Rockets as Ime Udoka looked to bring in a defensive-minded wing player to help improve a Rockets defense near the bottom of the rankings for the last three seasons.

Brooks gives the Rockets something they haven't had since the days of PJ Tucker and early Eric Gordon—a wing defender who can guard multiple positions. Brook's shooting has been down the last two seasons, but he is a .342 percent 3-point shooter for his career. The Rockets are hoping he can bounce back from another down-shooting year.

Brooks also brings a toughness and intensity the Rockets have needed for years. Brooks and VanVleet are two hardnose players that raise the team intensity just by their hard play.

Brooks also, however, brings some baggage with him as well. Over the years, Brooks has stored up controversy with his on-court antics from trash-talking opponents like LeBron James.

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.”



And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

LeBron and the Lakers immediately dispatched the Grizzlies, winning the series 4-1, while Brooks struggled to guard LeBron and make shots. Brooks has also been in beef with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Donovan Mitchell, and several other players. He was also involved in an incident where he pushed a cameraman after falling out of bounds, and the NBA fined him 35,000.

That is what you get with Brooks some questionable actions and a fiery competitor that will instantly become the Rockets best defender soon as he walks into the building. One thing is for sure however you feel about VanVleet and Brooks, they will make the Rockets a more competitive and tougher team.