Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

The Houston Rockets are 2-0 in the Summer League, and will put that perfect record on the line tonight against the 1-0 Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston wraps up the Summer League “regular season” on Thursday, and then there’s either a final or a tournament. Or something I don’t think the Rockets have ever really been in the tourney, and it doesn’t appear that they care.

The Rockets have shut down Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. This is in addition to ending Amen Thompson’s Summer League time short after his ankle injury in the first game. Smith Jr. was probably the frontrunner for Summer League MVP, and Eason was probably pushing for another All First Team for the Summer League.

That leaves Cam Whitmore as the last remaining guaranteed contract player on the Rockets to be participating with the Summer League team. Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days were on 2-way contracts last year, so they’re probably the other two to keep an eye on. But who knows? Maybe someone else will step up and show that they belong.

Tip-off is at 5:30pm CT on NBA TV