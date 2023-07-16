Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Summer League game preview

The Houston Rockets are into the Summer League semifinals.

Again, winning the Summer League only matters if you win it. Losing the Summer League proves that it’s worthless and mostly a waste of time.

The Rockets have gotten some great news from the Summer League. Amen Thompson looked legit in his one appearance. Jabari Smith Jr. probably would have won Summer League MVP if he had appeared in more than two games. Tari Eason is too good for this level of competition. And Cam Whitmore is going to be just fine.

The Utah Jazz have three first round picks playing in the Summer League. Taylor Hendricks was the ninth pick, Keyonte George went 16th, and Brice Sensabaugh went 28th. Those three players (and 2022 first round pick Ochai Agbaji) all missed Utah’s most recent game. No word yet on whether or not they will available tonight.

This game should be fun. The stakes are incredibly low, and yet Rockets fans haven’t been in a situation with stakes for over three years now.

Tip-off is at 5pm CT on ESPN2