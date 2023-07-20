Jalen Green named to U.S. Select Team

A group of young NBA rising stars were named to the U.S. Select Team it was announced earlier today, and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets was one of the tabbed.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Houston’s Jalen Green and Sacramento's Keegan Murray are among group of rising American stars who will join Team USA for FIBA World Cup training camp next month, per sources.https://t.co/4TAN0GErUp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2023

The group consists of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings in addition to Green.

The U.S. Select Team practices against the USA FIBA World Cup National Team, and the players are also eligible to serve as replacement players in addition to traveling with the team.

The full select team will include 12 players, so there will be seven more guys yet to be announced, and the group is slated to be coached by Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic.

Green is coming off of a season where he averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent from deep. Some questions remain about Green’s efficiency and overall commitment on the defensive end, but the Rockets will be looking for him to take a big leap in his third season and under new coach Ime Udoka.

There have been some rumors that Green’s starting job could be jeopardy, depending on how Udoka chooses to utilize Kevin Porter Jr., but I expect Green to have answers to a lot of the questions on him this season.