VOTE: Did NBA Summer League change your feelings on the Rockets for this year?

The Rockets made it all the way to the finals of this year’s NBA Summer League before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a solid performance. And while the majority of the varsity team didn’t see action, we did get glimpses of some guys who will be hitting the court at the Toyota Center come October.

Jabari Smith Jr. looked downright dominant. He averaged 35.5 points per game and also hit an amazing game-winner. Tari Eason also looked ready to begin the year, and Rockets management agreed, shutting both guys down after two games. Cam Whitmore, who should also see some time with the main squad, won NBA Summer League MVP. Assistant coach Ben Sullivan also looked at the top of his game.

Conversely, the team only played six games and most of the players won’t even make the final roster.

So what we want to know is, did what you saw this summer in Vegas for the Rockets do anything to change your opinion of how Houston will do this season?

