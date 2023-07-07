Rockets ink Aaron Holiday to one-year deal

The Houston Rockets roster is just about set with the latest news of Aaron Holiday’s one-year deal. The five-year veteran brings a skillset that includes strong three-point shooting and perimeter defense to the floor for a team that was desperate for both last season.

Free agent G Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023

Holiday figures to slot in somewhere behind prized free agent, Fred VanVleet, and Amen Thompson in the rotation. However, Ime Udoka could turn to Holiday early on as Thompson gets acclimated to the speed of the NBA game.

The younger Holiday has bounced around from four teams early in his career and most recently appeared in 63 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season. Although his minutes have been limited, he shot a career high from deep last season (40.9 percent) and has been an above average three-point shooter throughout his career.

Another facet of his game that we can look forward to is his strong on-ball defense. He may not be the caliber of defender that older brother Jrue is, but the instincts still appear to have carried over.

As far as one-year minimum deals go, this is a solid acquisition. It’s not a surprise that Houston decided to add another point guard after the trade of last year’s 29th pick, TyTy Washington Jr., and the quick flip of Patty Mills to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade.

Moving off Washington Jr. may still remain contentious among Rockets fans, but hopefully Holiday’s play can alleviate some of that pain.

