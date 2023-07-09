Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Summer League game preview

The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons are going to be linked together for a while.

Both teams decided to tear down their teams at about the same time. Both have been terrible for 3 years, and in 2 of those 3 years they have drafted back-to-back, which always adds a bit of rivalry on its own. Combine that with the twist that these teams each drafted one half of a set of twins, and it means that these two teams, thousands of miles apart and in different conferences, will always be side-eyeing the other.

I’m sure the schedule-makers had dreams of a Thompson Twin Showdown tonight. Unfortunately, Amen Thompson rolled his ankle has been shut down for the remainder of Summer League. Ausar Thompson didn’t have as flashy of a game as his older brother, but he grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists, and picked up three blocks in 27 minutes.

For the comments, I have a question: would you rather your team have decent luck in the lottery but never win it (Houston), or would you rather your team had terrible luck in the lottery but won it once (Detroit)? I understand it’s situational, but try to think of it in broad terms rather than a pure Houston vs. Detroit issue.

Tip-off is at 5pm CT on ESPN2