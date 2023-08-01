SB Nation Reacts results: Did NBA Summer League change your opinion of the Rockets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Houston Rockets played pretty well in NBA Summer League, reaching the Finals where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But they received great performances in Vegas from Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson, all of whom will be playing with the big boys this season.

What we wanted to know in this week’s question was if Houston’s performance in NBA Summer League changes how you feel about the Rockets’ prospects this coming season? Here are the final results:

So there you have it, Rockets fans. The vast majority of you — a full 85 percent — have changed your opinion of the team after Summer League. I’m assuming that means for the better since Houston played so well.

I’m feeling pretty good as well and will be looking for real, tangible improvements in several areas. Things may finally be looking up in H-town.

