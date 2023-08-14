Rockets NBA 2K24 ratings

With NBA training camps a little over a month away, it’s that time of year for the NBA 2K ratings to be released, and there was some fanfare over the weekend, including Houston Rockets rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore revealing their ratings on Twitter, which came in a 76 for Thompson and 74 for Whitmore.

Jalen Green has come in as Houston’s highest-rated player with an 84, while Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun are right behind him each with 83 and Kevin Porter Jr. right behind them with an 81.

Here is your full list of Rockets and their ratings on this year’s edition of NBA 2K, which is being released on September 8.

1. Jalen Green - 84

Scoring Machine

2. Fred VanVleet - 83

2-Way Playshot

3. Alperen Sengun - 83

Glass-Cleaning Finisher

4. Kevin Porter Jr. - 81

Play-Making Shot Creator

5. Jabari Smith Jr. - 79

Three-Level Scorer

6. Tari Eason - 79

Stretch Glass Cleaner

7. Dillon Brooks - 79

Hybrid Defender

8. Jae’Sean Tate - 77

Interior Finisher

9. Amen Thompson - 76

No description listed

10. Jeff Green - 75

Hybrid Defender

11. Cam Whitmore - 74

No description listed

12. Jock Landale - 74

Glass Cleaner

13. Aaron Holiday - 73

Shot Creator

14. Boban Marjanovic - 73

Interior Finisher

15. Trevor Hudgins - 68

Three-Level Scorer

16. Darius Days - 67

Paint Protector

So tell us in the comments what you think of the 2K ratings. Anyone too high? Too low? And will you be rolling with the Rockets in this year’s edition?