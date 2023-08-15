SB Nation Reacts results: Do the Rockets make the NBA Playoffs this coming season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re ready with the results from last week’s question, which has to do with the NBA Playoff hopes of the Rockets for this coming season. Lots of changes were made in H-town, from adding Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, to drafting Amen Thompson and hiring new head coach Ime Udoka.

So while the Rockets were bottom feeders for the last three season, things are looking upwards in Houston. We wanted to know if you felt they are looking up enough for the Rockets to make the postseason, including the Play-In. Here are the results:

So there you have it. A full two-thirds of you think Houston makes at least the Play-In this season. That’s a little higher than I anticipated. For what it’s worth, I think the Rockets are way better this season, but the Play-In is the absolute ceiling. Hopefully, I’m wrong by undershooting it.

That’s it for this one. Thanks again for voting!