Rockets schedule released for NBA In-Season Tournament

The Houston Rockets learned their schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament taking place this year.
The NBA instituted a four-game tourney schedule for each team in the league, which have been separated into groups of five. All of the tournament games except the championship will be part of each team’s regular season record.
The Rockets have been matched up with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. On paper, that looks like a difficult grouping for the Rockets. Here is the schedule:
New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
- Date: Friday, November 17
- Time: 9:30 p.m. CST
Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Tuesday, November 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CST
Following the start of the tourney, the 22 teams that don’t make the quarterfinals will play a home and away game on December 6 and 8.
Here is the full schedule:
The NBA's Western Conference in-season tournament schedule: pic.twitter.com/mcbCNvYglj— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 15, 2023
The NBA's Eastern Conference in-season tournament schedule: pic.twitter.com/QwXwWFG7ww— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 15, 2023
Tell us your thoughts on the NBA In-Season Tournament. Are you a fan of the idea or not?
