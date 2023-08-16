Rockets schedule released for NBA In-Season Tournament

The Houston Rockets learned their schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament taking place this year.

The NBA instituted a four-game tourney schedule for each team in the league, which have been separated into groups of five. All of the tournament games except the championship will be part of each team’s regular season record.

The Rockets have been matched up with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. On paper, that looks like a difficult grouping for the Rockets. Here is the schedule:

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Time: 7 p.m. CST

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

Date : Friday, November 17

: Friday, November 17 Time: 9:30 p.m. CST

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Time: 7 p.m. CST

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Following the start of the tourney, the 22 teams that don’t make the quarterfinals will play a home and away game on December 6 and 8.

Here is the full schedule:

The NBA's Western Conference in-season tournament schedule: pic.twitter.com/mcbCNvYglj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 15, 2023

The NBA's Eastern Conference in-season tournament schedule: pic.twitter.com/QwXwWFG7ww — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 15, 2023

