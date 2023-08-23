Rockets Cam Whitmore and Wilson Sporting Goods donate check to local YMCA

Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods to donate a $10,000 check to the Harriet & Joe Foster Family YMCA and conducted a basketball clinic for its members. Whitmore spoke to the kids and helped direct different basketball drills during the event.

Whitmore was the Rockets 20th pick in last year's draft, and even though many believe he would be drafted higher, Whitmore took that disappointment and showed everyone during Summer League that he was a top-five talent in this past draft by bringing home the Summer League MVP.

Before the event, Whitmore spoke to the media about the importance of giving back to the community and how his offseason has been going so far.

Cam Whitmore talks with the media

Whitmore spoke about the importance of giving back to the community.

"I was part of the group and know they are looking up to me and just trying to be that person."

Whitmore was asked if he played with a chip on his shoulder during Summer League.

"Yeah, definitely. It would definitely some backlash, some madness because of that. I definitely was just having fun out there."

Cam also spoke about how Houston has embraced him since being drafted by the Rockets

"When I got drafted, they showed love. Didn't know what to expect didn't know much about the fans but they are loyal and respectful, and all they want for me is the best."

Rockets fans and the Rockets front office was ecstatic when Cam Whitmore somehow fell to the Rockets at number 20. Whitmore play during the Summer League didn't do anything to damper that excitement.

Whitmore and fellow rookies Jett Howard of the Orlando Magic and Jalen Wilson of the Brooklyn Nets are part of the Wilson Sporting Goods campaign to help YMCA in each player's team market. Whitmore was able to double Wilson's donation amount through his performance. It is a multi-year national partnership with the YMCA, and over the past three years, $1.5 million in funding has been provided to help youth with access to sports.