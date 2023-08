LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 31: Should the Houston Rockets trade for Joel Embiid?

Host: Michael Brown

Michael Brown and his Pops co-host Episode 31 of The Kiss Of Death Podcast. Topics include, but are not limited to: Should the Rockets trade for 76ers star center Joel Embiid, Jalen Green’s successful summer on and off the court, and how Dillon Brooks continues to influence the new culture for Canada and the Houston Rockets.

