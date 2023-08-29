VOTE: Does Amen Thompson have a shot at Rookie of the Year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Amen Thompson is not slated to start. The Rockets didn’t give all that dough to Fred VanVleet to sit him on the bench. My guy James put together a piece earlier today about some realistic expectations for Thompson’s rookie season. But what if Thompson is too good to sit? He could find himself not only leading the second unit but also getting a significant amount of time next to VanVleet.

What we want to know is, does that give him a shot at Rookie of the Year?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/42AOVS/">Please take our survey</a>

Tell us your opinion in the comments, thanks for voting and we’ll be back soon with the results.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.