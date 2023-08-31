SB Nation Reacts results: Does Amen Thompson have a shot at NBA Rookie of the Year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s question had to do with Amen Thompson and his chances at NBA Rookie of the Year. He’s not likely to start and general wisdom suggests that he’ll only see enough time if Fred VanVleet gets injured, but there are some out there who feel Amen may just simply be too good to keep off the court. If that’s the case, all bets are off on ROTY.

But here are the results of what you thought about the question:

As you can see, this was a pretty split question, but the majority feels he does have a shot, it’s a just a long one. While 38 percent of you say no way, and 24 percent are saying yes.

That’s it for this week. Thanks for voting, and we’ll have more questions soon!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.