Rockets resign Boban Marjanovic

The Houston Rockets resigned one of their most popular, yet seldom-used players today when Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Boban Marjanovic is heading back to H-town.

Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2023

Boban appeared in 31 games last year but played just 5.5 minutes per contest, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds on 64.8 percent shooting from the field, but his biggest impact came as a veteran presence in the locker room. He’s tight with most of Houston’s younger players, in partcular Tari Eason, and will be welcomed back with open arms by teammates and most fans alike.

This is a one-year deal for the 7’3” nine-season NBA veteran, and with Jock Landale’s FIBA ankle injury, he could even be a candidate to see some early backup minutes at center along with Jeff Green.

Welcome back, Boban!