Amen Thompson cleared for Rockets training camp

In some good news, partcularly in light of the Kevin Porter Jr. incident, the Chron is reporting that Houston Rockets rookie point guard Amen Thompson is expected to be ready for the start of NBA training camp on October 3.

Thompson was hurt is his very first NBA Summer League game, spraining his left ankle against the Portland Trail Blazers, and missed the remainder of the Summer League slate. He did look good in the action he did have, tallying 16 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 6-for-13 from the field and 1-for-1 from three in 28 minutes of action.

Thompson should pick up some more minutes than initially expected after Porter Jr. was arrested on assault charges earlier this month, and we’ll reportedly get to see Thompson him fully healthy after the unfortunate July injury.

The Rockets play their first preseason game on October 10 at home against the Indiana Pacers and the 20-year-old will make his NBA regular season debut on October 25 on the road against the Orlando Magic.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching Thompson as close as possible during camp and can’t wait for him to hit the floor in some real action against NBA regulars. Who knows? He may have an outside shot at Rookie of the Year after all.