Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview

The Houston Rockets are finally playing at home again. Will it be enough to stem the recent flood of losses? That remains to be seen.

At the conclusion of tonight’s contest, the Rockets will have reached the midway point in the season. While it will feel like a disappointment to finish the first 41 games with a record below .500, it’s still a huge accomplishment considering that the Rockets were 10-31 after 41 games last season.

The Utah Jazz started off the season slowly, but have come on strong of late. While every fanbase drools over trading for Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz have just started winning. After starting 7-16, they are 15-5 since and were on a 6-game winning streak before the Oklahoma City Thunder came in and put out the fire. Even in the loss, Utah shot over 40% from deep and got to the free throw line 36 times. The reason they lost is that OKC shot better from the field and got to the free throw line 28 times themselves. The Jazz put up 129 points, and as we’ve seen this season, the Rockets are not built to win shootouts. The Rockets are 0-15 when their opponents score 120 or more points. For reference, the Jazz have three such wins. So neither of teams particularly wants to get into a shootout, but Utah’s a bit more comfortable there.

Anyway, the Jazz are coming in fully healthy because why not.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Reggie Bullock-GTD (back)

Jazz

None

The Line (as of this post)

HOU -2.5

