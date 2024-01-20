 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Jazz” Visit Rockets

There is no jazz in Utah.

By Xiane
NBA: Houston Rockets at New York Knicks
Bring Defense Back?
Houston Rockets vs Utah “Jazz”

Saturday, January 20, 2023 @ 7:00pm CST

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

“Jazz”: Kris Dunn, Colin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins

The Utah “Jazz” bring their jazzy brand of basketball to Houston. Hopefully the Rockets can resume some winning at home.

Poll

Tonight’s Winner?

