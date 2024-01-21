Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics game preview

When these teams met eight days ago, the Houston Rockets came in off a grueling win and were on the second night of a back-to-back. The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, were playing with a day of rest and were hungry to avenge a recent loss.

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

The Rockets played (and won) in overtime last night against the Utah Jazz. It was a big win for the Rockets because it was their first overtime win and their first win in which they gave up 120 or more points. Oh, and the Jazz figure to be close to the Rockets in the standings so every matchup takes on extra meaning. Houston presumably will be without Jabari Smith Jr. tonight, who seemed to twist his left ankle getting fouled going for a defensive rebound. Thankfully, he was able to stay in and make the free throw that was the deciding point, but he did not see the floor afterwards.

The Celtics finally lost at home. The Denver Nuggets went into the game hoping to accomplish what no other team had, and they escaped with a 102-100 win. So now the Celtics are mad. And have more rest than the Rockets. So that’s great, if you’re a Celtics fan.

Tip-off

6pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Reggie Bullock-GTD (back)

Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle)

Celtics

Al Horford-GTD (rest)

Jrue Holiday-GTD (elbow)

The Line (as of this post)

Bos -10.5

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday night in Houston against the Portland Trail Blazers