Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

The last time the Houston Rockets played the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard scored 107 points on 23/20 shooting from three (all stats approximate).

Thankfully, Lillard now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the Blazers still have players who can score in bunches (though not Dame bunches). Anfernee Simons is the headliner on offense, with Jerami Grant not far behind. Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, and Scoot Henderson are the others that average double digits. Henderson’s presence is what helped facilitate the franchise’s decision to move on from Lillard, but he’s shooting poorly from the field in his rookie year. He’s got time, but it’s telling that Chauncey Billups has started Brogdon more often than Scoot.

It’s time to sound the alarm, because for the first time all season (all stats approximate once again) the Rockets have a rest advantage! The Rockets have been off since Sunday while the Blazers played last night in a close loss in Oklahoma City. It was a tough loss in which Billups was ejected late and has led to a Blazers challenge of the result. Now Blazers fans will get to see what it’s like to challenge a loss. They’ll be hit with “Protest THAT!” in opponents’ tweets after every loss. Even when you get screwed, the league finds a way to make you look like the sore losers. I’m sorry, but that’s what’s going to happen here too.

