Houston Rockets Vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

The Rockets are playing basketball again tonight, after a furious comeback attempt, down 27 points to the Brooklyn Nets failed. It would have been a great story, and good for The Draft Pick, but instead it’s perhaps just an object lesson, again, on needing to be ready to play basketball when the jump ball goes up, not a half later. It wasn’t bad decisions, weird whistles, that wrecked the Rockets so much as scoring a paltry 15 points in a genuinely dismal and zombie-like first quarter. That the Rockets could have tied, or won it, late, was extraordinary. Unfortunately the Rockets are young, and like the college age guys they mostly are, they try to cram for assignments and exams they should have be working far earlier.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in town after winning a genuinely exciting double overtime game against the Warriors in San Francisco on that same Saturday.

Many NBA observers seem to view the Lakers as an important, contending, team, despite what their record might tell you. That’s what happens when you’re the Lakers, with LeBron James.

On the other hand, there’s not much talk of the Rockets right now, and it’s understandable. The Rockets are drifting along right below the play in at the moment.

Guess what? That’s basically where the Lakers are, too.

Let’s see what happens, as both teams really need this win for their post season ambitions.

Tip-off

5pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Lakers

LeBron James-GTD

Anthony Davis-GTD

Cam Reddish-GTD

The Line (as of this post)

Pick

Looking ahead because we can

New Orleans Pelicans at home - Wednesday 1/31/24 7PM CST