Rockets exchange Victor Oladipo for Steven Adams in trade with Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets found their backup center of the future...the problem is he won't be available until next season. The Rockets completed a two-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies this afternoon shipping the injured Victor Oladipo for the also injured Steven Adams. Memphis will also acquire two 2024 second-round picks and one second-round pick in 2025.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2024

This seems to be one of the fairer trades I’ve seen in quite sometime as both teams aren't really gaining anything in the immediate future. Memphis will receive more financial flexibility going into next season, and on paper, Houston has landed a reliable presence on the boards and on defense.

However, there will still be questions about Adams’ mobility after missing an extended time of playing basketball. If there is something to be optimistic about, it’s that Adams has never relied too much on his athleticism in the past. A hulking figure, he should immediately provide the Rockets with alternatives against the league’s imposing bigs.

This should surely come as a relief to Alperen Sengun as he won't be forced to stave off other Goliaths by himself like he had to do with Jonas Valanciunas last night.

In the interim, this means nothing, but this should be considered as a move for the future. By holding onto Oladipo’s contract, Rafael Stone was able to salvage something coming off the heels of the Kevin Porter Jr. debacle.

This also doesn't mean that Houston is done upgrading their big man rotation. Ime Udoka is poised on making the playoffs this year, so don’t think that Houston is done surveying the trade market in hopes for another backup center.