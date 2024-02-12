Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks game preview

The Houston Rockets are desperately in need of an 82-game home schedule next season. I’ve tried to ask Adam Silver, but alas.

The New York Knicks are in town, and are actually looking like a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference. Outside of the leading Boston Celtics and surging Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks might have the most complete team in the East.

The Rockets were decimated by injuries heading into the Atlanta game, but found a way to fight and claw throughout. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. However, it was a nice game for Jalen Green, especially as a bounce back after getting benched (along with Alperen Sengun) against the Toronto Raptors.

The Knicks are coming in on a two-game skid, and will want this one pretty badly. It should be a good game if the Rockets get some pieces back.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Fred VanVleet-OUT (adductor)

Tari Eason-GTD (leg)

Cam Whitmore-GTD (ankle)

Alperen Sengun-GTD (back)

Knicks

Isaiah Hartenstein-GTD

Jericho Sims-GTD

OG Anunoby-OUT

The Line (as of this post)

Knicks -4.5

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday night in Memphis