Views from the game: Rockets get win over Knicks in a controversial ending

The Houston Rockets came into their matchup with the New York Knicks on a four-game losing streak and still without Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason. Coach Udoka gave an update on all three players before the game. He stated that Whitmore has the best chance to play Wednesday despite his ankle still being sore out of the three. VanVleet is likely out, and Eason will not play the last game before the All-Star break.

The Rockets did get some good news, as Alperen Sengun was cleared to play vs the Knicks after missing the last game vs the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks were dealing with their injury issues without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The teams traded baskets early to start the game as neither pulled away to start the quarter. The most noticeable thing about the early part of the game was the loud contingency of Knicks fans as they even started an MVP chant for Jalen Brunson. The Knicks gave their fans in attendance plenty to cheer for early as Dante DiVincenzo hit three early threes to give the Knicks a 14-8 lead.

The Rockets were, however, able to weather the storm, as Jalen Green was extremely aggressive going to the basket as he had six early free throw attempts. The Rockets didn't exactly light the world on fire in the first quarter on the offensive end but did manage to take a 29-22 lead after one quarter mainly because they went to the free throw line nine times compared to only three for the Knicks.

In the second quarter, Houston started to pull away as Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun took over the game. Sengun scored on multiple possessions to start the quarter, and then Thompson had one of the best passes of the season.

This pass by Amen is one of the best passes of the season. My goodness that was ridiculous pic.twitter.com/6yBykNpMlc — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 13, 2024

Thompson would follow that up with a couple of baskets as the Rockets took a 16-point lead late in the quarter. Rockets would take a 57-43 lead into the half. Jabari Smith was the Rockets’ leading scorer, but Sengun also had an impressive half as he went 4-for-4 in the first half with four assists.

The Knicks came out on fire in the third quarter as they started the quarter on a 14-4 run and cut the lead down to two at the 7:31 mark. The Knicks would eventually tie the game on a Brunson layup and foul, even though he missed the free throw. Both teams struggled in the third quarter, especially the Rockets, who only scored 14 points. Houston’s inept third quarter let the Knicks back in the game, and the Rockets only had a three-point lead heading into the fourth.

Houston built up a 10-point lead as Aaron Holiday started to heat up. Holiday they scored eight straight points, including a monstrous dunk off a Rockets fast break. The game would eventually go back and forth down to the last few minutes. After a Dillon Brooks three-pointer, the Rockets went up 101-96 with 2:09 left in the game. The Knicks followed with a 3 from Alec Burks and after a Jalen Brunson mid range jumper the game was tied with 8.1 seconds left. Thats when the game turn into chaos.

Jalen Green received the inbound pass drove to the basket and was forced to pass it off and the ball ricochet out to the three point line where Aaron Holiday gather and shot a off balance three-pointer as time expired. Overtime right? No, a foul was called on the attempt as time expired and after a review Holiday was granted three free throws. He made two and intentionally missed the last one to run the time off the clock.

After the game, Holiday spoke to the media about the play.

Aaron Holiday was asked about the foul that led to the game winning free throws

“Trying to make a 3 and Jalen just ran into my chest” pic.twitter.com/AHGhfxkpNO — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 13, 2024

Referee Ed Malloy also spoke to the media and had a different take on the last call.

Official Ed Malloy in pool report after Jalen Brunson's foul on Aaron Holiday at end of Rockets win over Knicks: "The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2024

The Knicks and their fans after the game of course felt they were robbed, as Malloy who made the final call after the review reversed course right after the game — something that normally never happens.

Despite this, the Rockets will get the win and they ended their four-game losing streak.

The Rockets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the last game before the All Star break.