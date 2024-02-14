Rockets need to play Reggie Bullock over Jae’Sean Tate

At one time, the Houston Rockets were the vanguard of the NBA’s three-point revolution. It felt like they were shattering volume records on a near-nightly basis. It didn’t matter if the Rockets missed...oh, I don’t know, let’s say 26 threes. They were going to attempt another.

It was exhilarating. It was stressful. It was the best of times, etc. It’s also long gone. The Rockets are no longer the vanguard of the revolution. They’re blue-collar, working-class shmucks taking whatever scraps that Big Brother is willing to redistribute.

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 15th in Three-Point Attempts Per Game at 34.1 attempts per game. Thats fine. Unfortunately, the accuracy is problematic. The Rockets are draining 35.2 percent of their triples. That’s 25th league-wide, and some early season luck bolsters the figure. Over the last 15 games, the Rockets are connecting on 33.3 percent of their three-point attempts. That’s 27th in the NBA - not ideal for a team with play-in aspirations.

A lot of folks wanted the Rockets to acquire a shooter at the trade deadline. They did not. Luckily - how does that meme format go? - the Rockets have a shooter at home.

It’s time to insert Reggie Bullock over Jae’Sean Tate in this team’s rotation.

How has Bullock performed for the Rockets?

This isn’t going to be a long article. How much can be said about a guy who’s playing 9.4 minutes per game?

Per CleaningtheGlass, the most used lineup featuring Bullock has him lining up at the three in place of Dillon Brooks with the starters. That group is +0.3 over 23 possessions.

The best lineup featuring Bullock that’s seen 10 or more possessions has him playing off-guard with Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Tate, and Jeff Green. That lineup is +33.3 over 12 possessions. There is no meaningful sample size with Bullock.

That’s exactly what the Rockets ought to change.

The Rockets need spacing

This doesn’t call for a complex statistical analysis. Bullock is shooting 41.7 percent from deep on 1.6 attempts per game. Tate is shooting 29.9 percent on 1.3 attempts per game.

What more needs to be said? The Rockets are one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA. They’ve got a knockdown shooter behind a shooting liability in their rotation. It’s a simple problem with a simple solution.

Look at the core six. Cam Whitmore is one of the best shooters on the team already. Jabari Smith Jr. is a reliable floor spacer as well. Tari Eason is...legally a missing person? What’s going on there? I’m terrified. Either way, we’re talking about 2023-24 here.

Alperen Sengun needs spacing around him. Defenses have keyed in on him throughout the year. It’s much easier to double him on the low block without shooting threats around him.

If Amen Thompson is ever going to be an offensive engine, he’ll need to be surrounded by shooters. Shooting is the primary hole in Jalen Green’s offensive game as well. He’s been turning a corner recently by attacking the rim with newfound aggression. That will be more effective with viable floor spacing.

This feels a bit like writing an essay about why breathing air is good. This isn’t meant to be disrespectful to Tate, either. He’s a solid utility guy who would be effective on one of the league’s best shooting teams.

Is this about Ime Udoka rewarding effort and hustle? That’s a theory. Bullock has historically been a solid defender, but it’s possible that at this age, he’s lost a step. Udoka may be seeing something in practice that’s keeping Bullock out of the rotation.

That would be erroneous. It wouldn’t matter if Bullock is the worst defender in the NBA at this point.

A plus-40-percent three-point shooter vs a sub-30-percent three-point shooter. One of the worst shooting teams in the NBA.

It doesn’t require any revolutionary thinking to figure this one out.