Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game preview

The Houston Rockets have a chance to win their sixth road game of the season tonight, and they return to the site of one of their previous five when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies, in case you’ve been living under a rock, have been decimated by injuries this season. Last season’s second seed in the Western Conference had to reset a bit in the offseason due to Ja Morant’s suspension and injuries they had coming into the preseason. But there was still hope that they could be competitive enough to stick around the playoff spots. Then they lost Steven Adams to injury. And Marcus Smart got hurt. And then Morant came back and things were looking up, only for Morant to get hurt and need season-ending surgery.

The constant for Memphis has been Jaren Jackson Jr., who has appeared in 50 of their 58 games. He’s had to take on even more of the scoring load when Desmond Bane got hurt a month ago.

So yes, the Rockets are also down plenty of bodies. This will likely be an ugly game, and could turn into a blowout if either team starts off hot. With the All-Star break starting immediately after this game, we’re unlikely to see a crazy comeback.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Fred VanVleet-OUT (adductor)

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (ankle)

Reggie Bullock Jr.-GTD (back)

Grizzlies

Desmond Bane-OUT (ankle)

Marcus Smart-OUT (finger)

Derrick Rose-GTD (ankle)

Scotty Pippen Jr.-OUT (back)

Ziaire Williams-GTD (hand)

Ja Morant-OUT (shoulder)

Brandon Clarke-OUT (Achilles)

The Line (as of this post)

Rockets -4

Looking ahead because we can

Next Thursday (2/22) in New Orleans