Rockets can’t comeback vs. Grizzlies, fall 121-113

The Houston Rockets are heading into the NBA All-Star Break on a down note, as they took another loss, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies. Houston fell behind big early, and though they made a comeback, they couldn’t close the deal, falling 121-113 for their seventh loss in their last 10 games.

Houston was down 36-21 after one quarter, a deficit they never fully recovered from, despite blowing off their usual third quarter doldrums. They were only down three points at the end of third, but a lack of shooting once again did them in, as they finished just 11-for-30 from deep and hit only 41 percent overall.

The Rockets were led by a group of 19-point scorers, starting off with Amen Thompson, who finished with 19 points, 12 boards, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. He was also 9-for-17 shooting, one of the few Rockets over 50 percent. He continues to impress with his athletic play, though the Rockets have been missing Fred VanVleet’s veteran accumen and ability to smoothly run the offense.

Houston also got 19 points from Alperen Sengun to go along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. He was 8-for-16 shooting. Dillon Brooks also put up a 19-point, 10-board double-double, but was just 5-for-17 shooting and 2-for-10 from deep. Some not-so-good chucking. Aaron Holiday also had 19 off of the bench.

Jabari Smith pulled in 11 boards, but he finished with just 6 points on 3-for-13 from the field and was 0-for-6 from three.

Another big issue for Houston was they finished with just 20 total assists on 42 buckets. It’s been a problem since FVV went down. Obviously, he and Thompson are two totally different point guards, and Sengun is still assisting, but the Rockets lack overall playmaking at the moment.

The leading scorer for the Grizz was GG Jackson off the bench. So add that name to the totally random list of Rockets killers over the years.

Houston limps into the break at 24-30. They’ll get some much-needed rest, and we’ll see if VanVleet or Tari Eason can provide some reinforcements upon return from break should they be healthy enough to play when Houston returns to action February 22.