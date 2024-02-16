SB Nation Reacts results: Are you satisfied with the Rockets progress?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with the results to this week’s Reacts question, in which we asked if you were satisfied with Houston’s progress this season. The Rockets are limping into the All-Star Break after a pretty solid start to the year, but they already have more wins than any of the last three seasons. But is that enough for you? Here’s the answer:

As you can see, 59 percent of you feel that the Rockets are progressing just fine. Though standing at just 24-30, the team is markedly better, but with so many young players still at key positions, it’s obvious they’re not quite ready to compete.

That’s it for this week. Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more Reacts questions.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.