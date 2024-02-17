How has Amen Thompson fared so far as a starter?

You can’t always get what you want. If Mick Jagger is telling you that, it has to be true. One would assume that he’s a man who has generally gotten what he wanted.

With that said, you don’t have to ask the Rolling Stones. Ask a fan of a team that tanked for multiple years. Chances are, they didn’t get every player that they wanted.

I know I didn’t. Without elaborating on that - I wanted Amen Thompson. As it turns out, getting what you want feels pretty good.

Amen Thompson has been fantastic during his six-game run as a starter for the Houston Rockets.

Thompson flashing potential as a starter for Rockets

Amen Thompson stats as a starter this season: (6 GP, 33.7 MPG)



- 12.5 PPG

- 12.0 RPG

- 4.2 APG

- 1.7 SPG

- 0.7 BPG

- 57.2 TS%



While providing elite defense all game.#Rockets pic.twitter.com/cyLhxMGdpT — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 15, 2024

We’ll start with the basics. Out of all of those numbers, the rebounds leap off the page. In recent years, NBA head coaches have realized how advantageous it is for your lead ball-handler to collect a rebound. It means the big doesn’t have to hold the ball and wait for the right outlet pass - you can get immediately into your set.

With that said, this isn’t Clint Capela doing all the dirty box-out work so James Harden can scoop up an easy board. Thompson is skying over opponents and snatching the ball from the heavens. He’s a bonafide rebounder.

Otherwise, these basic counting stats are fine. Let’s explore the True Shooting Percentage (TS%) a bit more. Thompson’s mark as a starter is on par with Dillon Brooks (57.5%), Jabari Smith Jr. (56.7%), and comfortably ahead of Fred VanVleet (55.7%) and Jalen Green (52.7%).

That’s not entirely fair. We’re looking at an entire season sample size for those players, and six games for Thompson. Still, it’s worth noting where Thompson’s efficiency is during the time that he’s started. It’s especially notable in light of his poor shooting.

After all, TS% rewards three-point shooting and free-throw shooting. Thompson is 0-for-3 from deep over his six games as a starter. He’s 6-for-15 from the free-throw line. Yes, the fact that he can’t shoot is a problem - more on that later. For now, we will acknowledge that a 57.2 TS% from a guard that relies almost entirely on layup and dunk attempts is impressive. Thompson is shooting 65.4% at the rim - a shade below Alperen Sengun (65.9%).

The assist number is lower than you’d like. With that said, Thompson isn’t the primary playmaker - Sengun is. The fact that Thompson has flashed significant off-ball value as a cutter is another point in his favor. It looks like he can play with another non-shooter. That changes some projections about Thompson’s portability moving forward.

So this basic statistical profile is promising. What does it say about Thompson’s future?

How optimistic should Rockets fans be?

In terms of the eye test, Thompson is already an All-Defensive Team caliber player. That’s no exaggeration. Thompson is already an elite defender.

Yet, defensive specialists don’t make for franchise players. Thompson’s ability to generate rim pressure is encouraging. His assist numbers may be low, but if you’ve been watching the games, you know you’re watching a brilliant passer. Here’s an appetizer if you missed out on the main course:

Watching Amen Thompson recently has been awesome.



He objectively had his worst game of the season last night since opening night, and yet he still completed 2 of his best passes of the season: pic.twitter.com/FWtNZ8hh9F — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) January 30, 2024

Elite defense. Elite floor vision. Potential for elite rim pressure. This is a franchise player, right?

I think so. Yet, we can’t say that it’s a foregone conclusion. A lot of fans feel that a lead guard can’t be a franchise player without a reliable three-ball. I beg to differ. We’ve been over this, and we won’t rehash it too laboriously.

Quickly - Ben Simmons was a viable franchise player before having a physical and mental breakdown that Thompson isn’t likely to have. Yes, he’s three inches taller than Thompson. Thompson’s vertical leap closes most - if not all - of that gap. There is a blueprint here. Surround Thompson with spacing and he will cook.

Surround Thompson and Sengun with spacing, and they will cook. Thompson is a cutter and off-ball screener when Sengun has the ball. Sengun is a pick-and-roll finisher and off-ball screener while Thompson has the rock.

Thompson would (of course) benefit from a three, but he doesn’t need one. On the other hand, he does need to reliably shoot something approaching 70% from the free-throw line. Thompson can’t expect to live at the rim if drawing a foul isn’t an efficient possession. That isn’t just something he wants:

It’s something he needs.