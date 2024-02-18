The best Rockets performances during NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is here and to commemorate the festivities, The Dream Shake wants to go down memory lane and highlight some of the Houston Rockets’ best performances during this celebration of Basketball.

Ralph Sampson takes home the 1985 MVP

Although this game featured two notable first time All-Stars, Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan, it was Houston’s other big man that shined the brightest during this exhibition. A dominating 24 points and 10 rebounds performance from Sampson helped the West end a half decade of Eastern Conference supremacy.

Sampson secured the Rockets’ first and only All-Star game MVP in only his second season in the league.

Eric Gordon wins the 2017 Three-Point Contest

An invigorated Gordon notched the Rockets their first 3-Point contest win as he outshot Kyrie Irving in a final round tiebreaker. What was even more satisfying for Gordon was the fact that All-Star Weekend was in New Orleans that year, a city that had held him captive far longer than he had hoped.

Gordon had the last laugh on this night.

Tracy McGrady puts up 36 in 2006

No, this didn’t land T-Mac MVP honors for the game — this turned out to be LeBron James’ first MVP — but he gets credit here for carrying the West. McGrady’s 36 points are tied for the ninth-highest output at present day, but at the time, he registered the fifth-most points in the exhibition’s history. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Jordan, Rick Barry and Kevin Garnett had eclipsed him at this point.

We’ve seen that number get shattered more frequently with Jayson Tatum’s 55 setting the record last year, but that just shows you what has happened to a once competitive game.

Patrick Beverley becomes the most skilled player in the league 2014-15

You’d sound like a mad man saying this at any other point of history, but yes, for one night, Pat Bev was technically the “most skilled player” in the NBA. The Skills Challenge has generally been a contest where everyone is too cool to demonstrate any level of actual effort, but from time to time you’ll see a big man, or a guy with a chip on his shoulder, run a little faster to secure the trophy.

It worked out in Beverley’s favor here as he became the Rockets’ lone champion in this event.

Honorable Mention: Kenny Smith is the first player to do both the dunk and three-point contests

The Jet didn’t win either event, but being the first player to compete in both gets him some kudos here. Smith has become a fixture in the annual All-Star Weekend as the biggest voice of the night, delivering some of the most memorable calls during the dunk contest. I can hear him losing his mind over Vince Carter’s performance in 2000.

Thanks for bringing some energy to Saturday Night Kenny.

