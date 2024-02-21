Rockets post-NBA All-Star Break injury and lineup update

The Houston Rockets come out of the post All-Star Break on the outside looking in for a Play-In spot. The word that Coach Udoka has said time after time about the Rockets recent play has been “inconsistent”.

That also goes for their record, as they have not won back-to-back games since January 3. After the Rockets’ latest loss to the Grizzlies, Coach Udoka stated that some changes may come soon.

The Rockets held their first practice since the All-Star break, and Coach Udoka spoke with the media and was asked about those possible changes. He provided injury updates for several of his players who have missed time recently. Coach Udoka told the media that he considered making changes but ultimately decided against it.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said he considered a new starting lineup over the All-Star break but ultimately decided he won’t make immediate changes.



Fred VanVleet, who’s been out since Feb. 4 with an adductor strain, said he is good to play in both back-to-back games on Thurs/Fri. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) February 21, 2024

That doesn't mean it cant change and change quickly if the Rockets come out with another lackluster start on Thursday night. Also keep in mind Ime has no problem changing his closing lineup if certain players arent performing. Coach Udoka also gave an update on several of his injured players including Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason.

Question: Do you think it’s a guarantee Tari plays again this season or is that up in the air?



Udoka: “I think we'll know more after he gets some imaging and looked at today with this extended break, we'll know more shortly.” https://t.co/9EsOy5tnYy — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) February 21, 2024

So it looks like Whitmore will be back for the next game, but Eason is still out and honestly, it is starting to become concerning because he has been out awhile and it doesn't seem like he is any closer than he was a few weeks ago.

Fred VanVleet also spoke to the media and he said that he will be ready to go for Thursday’s matchup after missing the last five games. The Rockets will have everyone back except Eason, and we will see in this tough six-game stretch if they have any chance at the Play-In because the schedule is brutal coming out of the break. New Orleans, three with Phoenix, and two with Oklahoma City. If the Rockets somehow don't at least split these six games, they are almost certainly out of the race already at over three games back from 10th place.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow to face off with the Pelicans in New Orleans.