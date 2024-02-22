How valuable to the future are the young Rockets? Ranking the core six

The Houston Rockets are currently sitting just outside a play-in spot as the 12th-seed in the conference with a 24-30 record.

After ending last season 22-60, the Rockets’ offseason has proved to be the key to newfound success as their veteran free agent signings, draftees and player progression have pushed them two games over their win total from last season.

A large part of that sudden leap has come from Houston’s young core talent, as each of the core six (Jalen, Alperen, Jabari, Tari, Amen, and Cam) have taken subtle (or massive) leaps in production this season.

So while we are still young into these players careers, who doesn’t like a good ole’ ranking? This leads us to the main focal point here:

Where do the core six rank among one another in terms of the future?

Criteria

So to make it fair, I’ve decided to only include Rockets 23 and younger. Twenty-three seems like the common age in the NBA where your potential and talent is for the most part at least, realized for the future. That being said, this list is not based off of player rankings from this season, but for future seasons ahead.

Ranking a young core isn’t an easy task, mainly due to the fact that’s there’s no possible statistic or numerical value that can properly determine a player’s potential for the future. So I added my own personal spin on things by factoring in scheme fit, two-way ability, consistency, personal prediction and some advanced metrics I’ll use later on.

So without further ado, let’s begin the rankings.

6. Jalen Green

No, this isn’t me giving up on Jalen or bashing him, it’s me using my senses to understand that there is potentially going to be five better players than him in the future. The man who was supposed to be the face of the franchise after being the Rockets’ second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been streaky in his young career to say the least.

After taking a semi-large leap last season, Jalen’s production this year has dropped substantially, and no, not because of new talent. While Jalen is having his best defensive season statistically, it’s also his worst offensively. His TS% is the lowest it’s ever been at .527%, his Offensive Win Share is at it’s worst by a good amount at a career low -0.5. Same could be said for his OBPM, as it also sits at a career low 0.8.

All in all, the inconsistency and struggles on both ends of the floor cause me to put Jalen lowest of the core six. Though I believe that can change.

5. Tari Eason

This is painful for me as not only a Rockets fan, but as a pre-Rocket Tari Eason supporter. I’ve always been a big Eason guy since his LSU days, so when the Rockets selected him last season, it was an easy excuse to be so high on him. Tari, in limited games this year, has put up increased numbers across the board.

There is an argument to be made to have Tari higher due to his defensive presence, ranking second in the Association with a 103.1 Defensive Rating. Another impressive feat Eason has reached is leading all active SF’s in rebounding rate with a 14.5% rebounding rate. Mind you, he’s only 22 in just his second season. Despite the defensive versatility, Eason’s offensive game is raw and needs some work.

Eason has a solid three point shot from what we’ve seen so far in his young career, but also tends to pass up shot opportunities. Another reason Eason ranks at just five is the playmaking inconsistency. While Tari is a good playmaker, his assist percentage and assist rank among the bottom fifth of the league, with not many signs pointing for large improvement either. Lastly, Eason’s game isn’t one that I’d rank over any of the guys ahead of him. While Tari is a great two-way versatile player already, his offense just lacks in areas that he doesn’t show much promise in to begin with, making it hard to rank him any higher. If anything, this just goes to show the early promise in the Rockets young core with a guy as good as Eason only sitting at the five spot.

4. Jabari Smith Jr.

The third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been what we’d expected. A good defensive wing with a solid shot-making ability and a good touch around the rim. This season, he’s taken a large leap on both sides of the ball, efficiency and effort wise. Most impressively has been his leap in true shooting, going from .514% last season to shooting .567% this year.

Jabari is just one of those guys who reminds me of an Evan Mobley-type player (not skill-set wise), a guy who’ll maybe not put up the greatest improvement of stats, but will do his job every night and get better on the little things. A positive for Jabari has been him being a plus defender and increasing his total win share total by nearly DOUBLE the amount of last season. Smith’s capabilities on both ends have proven him to be what the Rockets envisioned from the former third overall pick.

3. Cam Whitmore

The unexpected-expected gem in Cam Whitmore has been maybe THE best story of any Rocket this season. The once predicted fifth overall pick fell right into the hands of Rafael Stone on draft night, and it’s proven to be quite the selection. Since his insertion in the rotation, in the past 21 games, Cam has averaged 14/4 on 47/41/72% shooting splits. What truly stands out to me though is the volume Whitmore is scoring at, as his per 36 stats sit at 26/8/1, making the numbers he’s putting up currently just that much more impressive.

As a rookie in the league, it’s very hard to find yourself contributing to winning basketball, but Cam Whitmore at just 19 has found the formula to success and can carry it on for years to come if he maintains the rate he’s progressing.

2. Alperen Sengun

Just hear me out before you say anything, and no, this is not a typo. I love Al-P as much as the next guy out there, trust me, but Sengun doesn’t sit at one for me. Despite him being not only an excellent passer, as he’s currently third in assist per game for all centers, averaging 5 assists per night, he’s also an efficient scorer. Even with the incredible offensive talent though, there’s one underlying cause for him to be at two.

Defense. The NBA isn’t a league where you can maybe take a couple possessions off a game and get away with it. If you can’t hold your own, you’re going to get targeted in the NBA, and unfortunately, Al-P has fallen to that logic. While I believe he could very well be number one, it was a toss up, and I decided to go with maybe THE single most valuable player for the Rockets future...

1. Amen Thompson

I mean, what can I say, Amen is an absolute havoc on both ends of the court more so than anyone else of the core six. He’s just a special talent. In his last 10 games, Amen is averaging 10/9/3 with two steals all while shooting 58.4% from the field in that stretch. Getting a guard who can rebound, pass and defend the way Amen does is once in a blue moon talent, especially once you factor in the athleticism and finishing.

Amen can take the keys to the Rockets organization the moment his shot begins to fall. This is by no means my ranking based off of right now, but my personal future outlook, and I personally can see Amen averaging a 20-point triple double in the future if he continues his rapid development. So while Sengun may be the commander in charge right now, I wouldn’t be shocked if Amen takes over that role due to his limitless ceiling of potential.

At the end of the day, I just think this shows how deep this young core goes, and how great it can possibly be one day.