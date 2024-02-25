Has the time come for the Rockets to make a lineup change?

Has the time finally come for Ime Udoka to shake up the starting lineup? Trust me, I recognize that this isn’t a novel thought being introduced for the first time. However, after the Houston Rockets came out flat against the New Orleans Pelicans following the All-Star break, Udoka’s decision to stick with the status quo has led to the same questions, yet not adequate solutions.

With few cards left to play, and a season that started off brightly slowly fading down the stretch, I figure it wouldn’t hurt to give the starting lineup a new makeover. Now it might hurt some egos, but as professionals, the hope is that these guys can handle it and adapt accordingly.

Plus, it’s not like Udoka has been opposed to benching his players, it just typically happens at the end of the game opposed to the start.

Safe from the prospects of a wounded pride are Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Also, throw in Jabari Smith Jr. as he has molded into sort of the glue guy that helps bind the lineup together.

By process of elimination, it’s pretty clear where I’m headed with this suggestion, but I’ll painstakingly lead you down the road to what those changes may entail.

Exiting the starting lineup — an overhyped status in my book — is one, Jalen Green. Yes, I’ve reached that point. However, this isn’t an indictment of the disappointing junior year that he’s had thus far, yet rather a legitimate plea to take the training wheels off the otherworldly rookies, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

If you asked me three weeks ago, I would have said the choice is Whitmore. If you asked me today, I would unequivocally vote in favor of Thompson. Amen is the future, and if his recent play that has trended exponentially upwards has told us anything, it’s that he needs more minutes.

Understanding that a starting lineup with Amen might be a bit clunky with him and Sengun, it still wouldn’t hurt to have some more playmakers on the court, even with VanVleet and Sengun already out there. Factor in that VanVleet is no stranger to playing off-ball, surrounding Amen with some of Houston’s better catch and shoot players in Brooks, VanVleet and Smith would put him in an environment where he can do what he does best, drive and dish.

For Green, he gets a chance to reset and become the focal point once more. Falling back to the second option among Sengun’s emergence this season has clearly diminished somewhat of his strengths. Perhaps running the second unit and getting the chance to act as the lone wolf is what is best for him at this stage.

He could be the pop off the bench that gives the Rockets a chance to hang in there when the offense can’t buy a bucket.

The other option would be to swap Whitmore for Green, bolstering the starting lineup with a better shooter, while also not sacrificing the athleticism that Green or Thompson provide. Personally, I’m not opposed to Cam getting a crack at the first five, but given the fact that Amen has looked like an answered prayer, I think he should be made priority.

It all comes down to perspective on which option is preferred, but as far as making any changes to the lineup, I believe there’s only one clear spot that should be up for grabs. Udoka isn’t afraid to be blunt, and if he’s as keen on making the playoffs as it’s been put into the atmosphere, one final push could be around the corner.