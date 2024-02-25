Coach Udoka with an update on Tari Eason injury

The Houston Rockets are preparing to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center. Before the game, Coach Udoka gave an update on Tari Eason, who has been out since January 1st. When asked what the delay was on any new information about Eason's possible return and if the Rockets had gotten a second opinion.

Here is Coach Udoka with an update on Tari Eason and if they have gotten a second opinion.

“Probably second,third, or 4th” pic.twitter.com/uMXiXTc9wB — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 25, 2024

Coach Udoka said in the above clip that the Rockets had gotten a second opinion and that they should know more soon. Even when Eason returned earlier in the year, he was dealing with pain in his leg, and the Rockets decided it wasn't worth him trying to play through it. That's when the team shut him down to see if rest would help him recover faster.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and we should have another update soon. We are getting closer to the end of the season, which might factor into the Rocket's decision on whether Eason will be back at all this season.