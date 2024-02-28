NBA denies Knicks protest of loss to Rockets

Following the Houston Rockets' controversial February 12 win over the New York Knicks, the NBA stated that there should not have been a foul call on Jalen Brunson as he defended a last-second three-point attempt by Aaron Holiday.

Brunson was called for the foul, and Holiday made two out of three, and the Rockets pulled out the victory 105-103. The Knicks, feeling they were wronged, filed a protest, and today, the NBA denied the Knicks’ request.

This comes as no surprise as the NBA has not ruled in favor of a protesting team since 2007, and that was due to a stats error and not actual gameplay. The Rockets will, in fact, keep the win from February 12 on their record, and not only did the Knicks lose the protest, but it cost them $10,000 just to file it with the NBA.

Rockets will be back in action Thursday night as they take on the Suns in Phoenix.