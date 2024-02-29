Jabari Smith cruising with confidence in recent play

With the All-Star break passed, the remainder of the Houston Rockets season lies ahead of them with no disruptions. Fighting for a chance to earn a playoff opportunity, Houston is banking on consistency, an issue a young Rockets squad has had this season. Even in the struggles though, there has been some bright spots. Most recently being the play of young Rocket Forward, Jabari Smith Jr.

How good has the 20 year-old Jabari Smith Jr. truly been as of late?

The ‘Rebounding Machine’

Jabari this season has quietly put up increased numbers and production all across the board as he’s shown a second-year leap. This leap has resulted in Smith Jr. becoming, as said in his Rising Stars game introduction, a ‘Rebounding Machine’.

As of the time I’m writing this, in Jabari’s last 9 games, the 20 year old is averaging 10.8 rebounds per, with 3 of them coming on the offensive glass. The ‘Rebounding Machine’ nickname is becoming a reality as of late, with Smith in his four games post All-Star break averaging 12.5 boards a game, including multiple games of 15+ rebounds. The recent improvement on the glass for Smith has been a need for the Rockets as they continue to fight for a play-in spot.

Head Coach, Ime Udoka, addressed the young forward’s recent rebounding surge the other night saying, “The rebounding numbers, his activity has been great...The break did him well.”

The break certainly did do Smith Jr. well, as following his 20-point, 17-rebound night Sunday against the OKC Thunder, the young forward set an NBA Record, becoming the youngest player in NBA History to get career totals of 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 three-point shots made and 100 blocks. All while being a third option in his first two seasons, Jabari has shown he’s got the potential to be a special talent on both sides of the ball.

Is Smith the answer to the Rockets’ struggles?

Last season, Smith also began to increase his play and production on the court following the All-Star break. Perhaps he will once again show improvement in the second half of the season and continue his stretch of consistency.

With the support of his teammates, coaches, management, and the fans, Jabari Smith Jr. seems to be thriving both on and off the court during his recent play, showing signs of maturity, and most importantly, he’s playing with confidence, and we all know a confident Jabari Smith Jr. is vital to contributing winning basketball.

As long as Smith continues to play with high energy and an offensive green-light, he will continue to answer the Rockets’ need for rebounding, scoring and defense. The signs of improvement are there for Smith, now it’s all about putting it all together as he, just like the other’s in the Houston Rockets’ organization, hopes to find himself playing playoff basketball.