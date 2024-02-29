 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wretched Road Rockets Hope Avoid Rising Suns

Rockets Hope To Stop The Road Woes At Eight Straight

By Xiane
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Save Us Alpie Wan, You’re Our Only Hope!
Houston Rocketz vs Phoenix Sunz

Tuesday, February 29, 2024 @ 8:00pm CST

Location: Pawprint Arena, Phoenix Arizona

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore(?), Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Suns: Devin “Neymar” Booker, Josh Okogie?, Grayscum Allen, Kevin Durant, Drew “ Brawlin’ ” Eubanks

Injuries:

Suns: Bradley Beal (Being Brad Beal - GTD), Jusuf Nurkic (Being Jusuf Nurkic -GTD), Eric Gordon (Being Eric Gordon - GTD), Nassir Little (OUT)

HOU: Tari Eason, Steven Adams, Jalen Green (GTD)

Well, tonight the Rockets hope to avoid the ravages of Bol Bol. They need to break an eight game road losing streak. They need to score at least an NBA average number of points.

Will any of this happen? It’s Leap Day, so anything can happen, right? Even a road win?

