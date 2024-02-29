Wretched Road Rockets Hope Avoid Rising Suns

Houston Rocketz vs Phoenix Sunz
Tuesday, February 29, 2024 @ 8:00pm CST
Location: Pawprint Arena, Phoenix Arizona
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore(?), Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Suns: Devin “Neymar” Booker, Josh Okogie?, Grayscum Allen, Kevin Durant, Drew “ Brawlin’ ” Eubanks
Injuries:
Suns: Bradley Beal (Being Brad Beal - GTD), Jusuf Nurkic (Being Jusuf Nurkic -GTD), Eric Gordon (Being Eric Gordon - GTD), Nassir Little (OUT)
HOU: Tari Eason, Steven Adams, Jalen Green (GTD)
Well, tonight the Rockets hope to avoid the ravages of Bol Bol. They need to break an eight game road losing streak. They need to score at least an NBA average number of points.
Will any of this happen? It’s Leap Day, so anything can happen, right? Even a road win?
Poll
Game Winner?
-
20%
Rockets
-
20%
Suns
-
20%
Internal Squabbling
-
40%
Leap Day Weirdness
Loading comments...