Rockets busted up by Timberwolves 111-90

The Houston Rockets headed to Minnesota hoping to keep building after their win over the Toronto Raptors a few days ago, but the Timberwolves are another beast entirely, and the Rockets were ultimately manhandled in a 111-90 defeat.

Houston had a poor offensive showing, shooting just 35 percent from the field for the night and were 10-for-30 from deep, continuing to illustrate a need for another shooter in the lineup.

The Rockets also had trouble with Minnesota’s front line of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, as both finished with double-doubles and had 6 blocks between them. Even backup big Naz Reid got in on the action, finishing with 14 points, 6 boards and another 2 blocks.

Neither Jabari Smith Jr. nor Alperen Sengun could do much to stop anyone inside, with Smith racking up 5 fouls and 4 for Sengun. Smith finished with just 3 points and 2 rebounds, while Sengun had 15 and 10 for the Rockets, leading Houston in both categories. Nonetheless, Houston struggled with Minnesota’s size.

They also had no answer for Anthony Edwards, who led all scorers with 32 points and helped Minny break a close game open in the third quarter.

The Rockets were downright anemic on offense, as they continued to struggle on the road, finishing with just three players in double figures. Other than Sengun, Fred VanVleet had 11, while Cam Whitmore finished with 14 off the bench, and that was it for double-figure scorers. Amen Thompson also played pretty well, finishing with 8 points and 7 boards, but got just 20 minutes in the blowout. He probably should have played more.

Jalen Green fell back to Earth after a hot two-week stretch with an 8-point night, going just 3-for-15 from the field, as he, Dillon Brooks and Smith combined for just 18 total points on 6-for-26 shooting. That’s not going to get it done against the 35-15 Wolves.

The Rockets have fallen to 23-26 on the year and will return on Tuesday with another road game against the Indiana Pacers.