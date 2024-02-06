LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 93: Regular Season Game 50 - Rockets lose at Pacers

Host: Michael Brown

Mike Brown and his Pops co-host Episode 93 of The Kiss Of Death Podcast. The Houston Rockets drop their 2023-2024 record to 23-27 with a 132-129 loss at the Indiana Pacers. The Houston Rockets were lead by Jalen Green with 30 points.

The Kiss of Death Podcast is FFSN's home for fans of the Houston Rockets.

