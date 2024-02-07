SB Nation Reacts results: Rockets biggest NBA Trade Deadline need

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It was the perfect time for the return of SB Nation’s Reacts series, as the NBA Trade Deadline is upon us. The Rockets are wavering between a play-in spot or the lottery, so it remains to be seen how agressive they are in the trade market. But should they choose to be buyers, the general consensus is they need a shooter and a big man.

We asked our readers this week which one they felt was the bigger need. Here are the results:

So there you have it. A full 60 percent of you think a backup big man should be the priority, as the Jock Landale signing hasn’t panned out and Houston often struggles against teams with big front lines.

The Rockets’ three-point shooting has been terrible lately as well, which certainly justifies the 40 percent of you who think the team most needs a shooter.

Thanks for voting and enjoy the Deadline!

