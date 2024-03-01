Rockets stumble to 110-105 loss vs Suns

It’s tough to find positives in the Rockets 9th straight road loss.

The started out abysmally, scoring a putrid 17 points in the first quarter, while giving up 33. So it seemed the rout might be on.

It wasn’t. The Rockets second quarter featured an awakened Rockets team and a 21 point first half from Jalen Green, who was shooting the three ball well. Unfortunately, despite winning the second quarter 36-31. the Rockets went into half time down 11 points.

This sort of start is hard to overcome on the road, but the Rockets would try to overcome it. The first step is not to have a miserable third quarter. In terms of scoring, they did, scoring only 22 points. Defensively, it was actually good, as they only allowed 22 points to the Suns.

That left the Rockets trying to mount a furious fourth quarter comeback. They brought the margin as close as four points in the 4th, before clanking shots and Phoenix managing to score a few buckets.

Despite no one playing especially well for the Rockets after Jalen Green cooled off after his hot first half, Phoenix seemed willing to hand the game to the Rockets.

It was not to be, as the Rockets tried to close late behind some tough shooting from Fred Van Vleet. Instead Alperen Sengun fouled out on two quick, and questionable fouls on Jusuf “Shufflin’ Man” Nurkic (no seriously, watch him, he often takes a ton of little shuffling steps). Nurkic basically dribbled, or rather, shuffled, he doesn’t dribble much, into Sengun, and threw his arms into Sengun’s body.

On Alpie’s sixth foul, he got angry at the bad calls. Which lead to another episode of “Refs In Their Feelings” which has occurred several times this season. Brett Nansel was deeply offended that a player being disqualified for some odd calls might get upset, and ejected Sengun on two technical fouls.

Devin “Neymar” Booker made both of those, and Nurkic made his free throws, and that oddly enough, was likely the margin of the Suns magnificent victory. Jalen Green shot a 3pt shot with time expiring, and I’m fairly sure I saw it go through the basket when the light for the end of the game went on. Which means it should have counted.

Which means the whole Nurkic Grift and Emo Ref Technicals were the Suns margin. This was a poorly reffed game, but the Rockets, with any decent shooting, could have overcome that.

Really, this was sort of an appalling and unpleasant game on many levels.

The Rockets road shooting is diabolical. Weirdly, unbelievably bad. Their offense struggles to do much of anything, and tonight the Rockets barely seemed to pass it. Why? Had they had enough of the typical stuck in the mud offense they run? Were they all frustrated?

We’ll never know, but they managed all of 14 assists, as a team.

They shot 33% overall, 24% from three. Only in free throw shooting did they excel going 28-31.

Once again the Rockets have held a good offensive team under their, and the NBA scoring average. Once again their offense is so dreadful it simply doesn’t matter.

The only player with a good offensive night was Jock Landale, who apparently IS alive, and CAN play center, who went 2-4. Jalen Green shot 41% on 3pt attempts (or 44% if we count a shot that probably should have counted), he shot 27% on 2pt shots.

In good news the Rockets play the Suns again, in Phoenix, on Saturday. It could get chippy.