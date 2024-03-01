Rockets Questions For The Final Quarter

As the Rockets head into the final quarter of the 2023-24 season, it seems unlikely that they will be playing post-season basketball, barring some sort of almost miraculous finishing kick.

Therefore it would be good to figure out what questions we’d like the Rockets to answer for us, if they can, in the final quarter or so of this season.

I plan to write about these, and try to figure out what’s going on, what’s going right, or wrong.

I’d welcome your questions as well, and will try to incorporate them.

Here are ten things I’m considering.

Why are the Rockets so impossibly bad on the road? As has been mentioned here, they may, if trends continue, finish with a worse road record than in The Silas Years. We can’t say it’s because they’re young, because they won more road games while younger, and now they have two strong veteran players. What is up with the Rockets offense? Why is it so bad? Why is it so difficult to get any baskets right now? What is it even trying to do? Why can’t it react to the defense everyone plays against them now? Did Alperen Sengun’s early dominance make a lot of underlying problems with the offense. Is this all we can expect from Fred VanVleet? He’s been a great steadying presence, but he also needs to be a credible scoring threat, all the time, not just in some fourth quarters. He’s not. Whither Jalen Green? Why is he shooting worse on catch and shoot 3pt attempts than in his first two years? What can be done to help him? What’s the most important priority for the team for the rest of the season? Do the Rockets need an offensive coordinator? If so, who? Are you still confident in the coaching overall? What players should be more, or less, emphasized going forward? Should the Rockets be looking to trade the Brooklyn pick to get more help? If so, who?

All these things risk a sort of prisoner of the moment syndrome, but they’re questions worth asking.