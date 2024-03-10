Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

Tonight’s game between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings features three players that would have been All-Stars if their teams played in the Eastern Conference.

Alas, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Alperen Sengun have the more difficult path to the midseason individual accolades. That continues to be an issue for most great-but-not-GREAT players in the West, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

The Kings are currently in sixth place in the West, in a statistical tie (but ahead on percentage points) with the Phoenix Suns. As it always seems to be the case, the second tier of West teams are tightly packed, with fifth and eighth place separated by just 2.5 games. With the Kings needing every game down the stretch, expect them to be a bit hungrier against the road-weary Rockets.

Tip-off

5pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Jeff Green-GTD (knee)

Kings

Davion Mitchell-GTD (chest)

The Line (as of this post)

SAC -6

Looking ahead because we can

Tuesday night in San Antonio