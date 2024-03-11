Alperen Sengun injured in Rockets 112-104 win over Kings

Sorry for the delay on the big news, y’all. I’ve been battling a fever these last two days. But the Houston Rockets took home a 112-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, but took an L anyway when they lost Alperen Sengun to what appears like a major injury.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will undergo an MRI on both his right knee and ankle on Monday, sources tell ESPN. He was carted off floor late in Rockets’ victory over Kings tonight. pic.twitter.com/XohZZr9MN4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

We’ll have another update on Sengun today when we get the news, but keep your fingers crossed for Alpie. The injury didn’t look good, and he’s likely out at least the rest of this season.

Here is a better view of the Alperen Sengun injury



Best case scenario: Hyperextension joint capsule injury



Worst case scenario: ACL tear/multi ligament injury with possible meniscus pic.twitter.com/62Lo7Kny56 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) March 11, 2024

As for the game, the Rockets were down early but came out firing on all levels in the third quarter, a pleasant switch from earlier this season when the third quarter caused them all kinds of troubles. They outscored the Kings 32-14 in the period to help lift Houston to the lead, and the Rockets held on in the end for the win.

Fred VanVleet led the way with 22 points and 9 assists, and he got to the line seemingly at will, shooting 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. Jalen Green pitched in 19, but he was just 1-for-6 from three, while Jabari Smith Jr. had a 10-point, 11-rebound double double. Sengun had 14, Amen Thompson 13 and Cam Whitmore 10 to help Houston.

As for the Kings, they were led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 25 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, and they also got 20 from Malik Monk.

This was Houston’s second straight win on the road, where they’ve struggled immensely this season. They now stand at 8-24 away from the Toyota Center and 29-35 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday with another road game against the San Antonio Spurs, but obviously what we’re all waiting on is the news on Sengun. Lachard will have an update for us later today.