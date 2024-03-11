Alperen Sengun Injury News: Not Terrible!

If you were watching last night’s game then you saw Alperen Sengun’s fall, and shocking departure in a wheelchair. You heard him talk about his ankle, and grasp his knee. It looked like a complete horror show. It seemed clear that the Rockets would lose Sengun for the rest of the season. Would they ALSO lose him for ALL of next season as well?

That certainly seemed in play.

The X-rays came back negative for breaks, which was both good, and bad, news. A simple broken ankle might not be that bad. It wasn’t that.

But we’d have to wait for the MRI, done in Houston, to know.

We now know the situation, at least accordion to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who has a record of extreme accuracy in reporting these matters.

Here’s the tweet.

ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has escaped major injury on his lower right leg, suffering a severely sprained ankle and a bone bruise on his knee. Sengun’s been one of breakout stars in the league this year, averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists. pic.twitter.com/fGlKYyufo7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

This is excellent news!

I’m merely an internet doctor, and will wait for the actual sports medicine MDs to tell us more, but my sense is, Alpie will miss the remainder of the season, but should not have any complications that would reach into next season. Given that there are roughly six to seven months before Rockets camp begins, I can’t imagine he won’t be ready to go.

Turkiye is not playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, so there’s no reason for Alpie to rush back to playing basketball before he’s fully healthy.

This is a real bullet dodged for Alperen Sengun, my favorite Rocket in a long time, the Houston Rockets, and fans of basketball in general, as Sengun is a delightful player to watch.

This is terrible news for the rest of the Rockets season, as I truly do not expect a return, but under the circumstances, this is nothing but good news overall.