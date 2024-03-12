Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

Obviously, the big news around these parts is the clean MRI of Alperen Sengun. Houston’s big man will probably miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the NBA season. There’s also Lachard’s awesome conversation with a sports medicine expert if you’d like to ready more about the nitty-gritty.

The Sengun injury robbed us of seeing Houston’s talisman, and tonight would have been another fun chapter in his story. The last time the Houston Rockets took on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Sengun dropped a career high 45 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Wemby had seven blocks in the contest, but any way you slice it, Sengun was the best player on the floor that night.

So you know Wemby has had this game circled on his calendar. And you know Sengun was ready to add another nice night against the Future of the NBA. It would have been a fun matchup, and tonight is the final game of the season series between these two teams, so we’ll have to wait for next year (season, I guess) to see a tall Turkish kid take on an even taller French kid. Injuries suck.

Oh, and the Spurs will be on a back-to-back, as they are currently playing the Warriors in San Antonio as I type this.

Tip-off

7:30pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)

Spurs

Cedi Osman-OUT (ankle)

The Line (as of this post)

Houston -3.5

Looking ahead because we can

Thursday night in Houston against the Washington Wizards