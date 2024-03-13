How can the Rockets improve next season?

Don’t we all hate late games?

I know I do. Against the Blazers a few nights ago, I fell asleep towards the end of the second quarter. The game started at 11:30 PM where I live. I’m almost 40, OK? The eyes have a way of closing involuntarily.

Anyway, the game felt like it was in hand. That’s a foreign feeling to a Rockets fan. Whether the play-in tournament is out of reach or not, we should all agree that the Rockets have made significant strides this year.

How do they keep making progress in 2024-25?

How can the Rockets improve next year?

There’s one obvious path to improvement - trade for a star player. The Rockets, in theory, have enough assets to get anybody available. Sure, certain targets would leave them bankrupt. It likely won’t be reasonable to acquire Luka Doncic, because Luka Doncic isn’t going to want to come to Houston to team up with co-star Cam Whitmore. Still, they have enough to get him if he demands a trade.

That doesn’t feel like the most prudent choice. The Rockets shouldn’t empty the coffers until they have a surplus. In a couple of seasons, they'll be able to trade their own picks per the Stepien rule. The Rockets could offer a Harden-to-Brooklyn-esque package with alternating unprotected firsts and swap rights going to a team through to 2033 (or whatever). If they’ve made good choices with the Brooklyn picks, they'll have good young players to include in that deal.

Besides - one of those “good young players” could be Cooper Flagg. The Rockets should protect the 2025 swap like a lioness protects a cub. No, it’s not likely to be Flagg. Still, the Nets are in rough shape. The lottery odds have been flattened. It is in the realm of possibility.

This pertains to trading for a lower-level star, too. Sure, the Rockets could potentially go out and get Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges or Trae Young this summer. Imagine this:

They include the Brooklyn swap rights in 2025. The Nets finish next season with 35 wins, and the pick jumps to the lottery. The Rockets just traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Cooper Flagg, and a first-round pick or two for Brandon Ingram.

Why do I do this to myself?

Even building a package without including that pick feels premature. As it stands, there are too many unknown variables to trade for a star. There’s one exception: Donovan Mitchell. Out of every star player with any chance of being available this summer, he’s the ideal fit alongside Alperen Sengun. Sengun is the only proven commodity on this roster. That duo should guarantee a top-ten offense with top-five upside. Surround them with three-and-D wings, and you’ve got a dark horse contender with room to grow.

Otherwise? The fit between the ball-dominant Doncic and Sengun feels suspect. A hybrid guard with off-ball value like Mitchell would better compliment Sengun when it’s his turn to cook. Any of the other targets we’ve discussed are more squeeze than juice.

How else can the Rockets improve?

The Rockets need to add shooting this summer

The Rockets need shooting. They are 27th in the NBA in three-point percentage at 34.9 percent. This shouldn’t be controversial.

That’s not to say that it isn’t complicated. When the Rockets didn’t add shooting at this year’s deadline, some folks justified that decision by pointing to the rotation. Where is the gap in the minutes for the Rockets to plug in a shooter?

Counterargument: the Rockets are 27th in the NBA in three-point percentage. Alperen Sengun is a star. Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore deserve more time to grow. Otherwise, nobody in this rotation should be safe.

Who knows? The team might look a lot better with Jalen Green carrying the second unit and a 45 percent three-point shooter in his place in the starting lineup. For that matter, someone like Dillon Brooks shouldn’t be a guaranteed starter.

Yes, he’s shooting a good percentage from range this year. That’s partly because defenses will live with him shooting. As it stands, teams are willingly double and even triple-teaming Sengun because the Rockets don’t have a threat that the defense doesn’t feel they can’t leave. Imagine a known knock-down threat in Brooks’ place. Now you can’t double Sengun. Yet, you can’t leave him in single coverage.

That’s the type of bind a team needs to put their opponents in.

Here’s what the Rockets should do this summer: add a shooter in the backcourt and a shooter in the frontcourt. The positions are irrelevant. Now, here’s what they should do in 2024-25: mix and match lineups until they find something with a strong Net Rating.

They should draft a shooter, and then they should sign one or trade for one. The optimal draft target is Reed Sheppard. With that said, Ja’Kobe Walter is interesting. He has more defensive upside than Sheppard, but he’s not shooting a high percentage at the moment.

Otherwise, it shouldn’t be difficult to flip Jae’Sean Tate and a couple of seconds for a shooting specialist. Someone like Seth Curry would be fine, but the Rockets could re-explore their alleged interest in Harrison Barnes.

Still, they might as well mine free agency first. Ambitious targets like Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Buddy Hield may be available, but a smaller commitment to someone like Luke Kennard or Doug McDermott may be more sensible. Heck, why not reunite with Eric Gordon?

After all...

There’s been some improvement.