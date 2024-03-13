Rockets Trot Ahead Of Spurs 103-101

The Rockets have now won three games in a row, with all three of those victories coming on their recent road trip. They’ve also won 5 of their past 6 games.

Unfortunately the Rockets remain 5 games under .500, but every win brings them closer to even. Long win streaks have a way of catapulting teams back into the conversation for things like the play-in. That goal is nearly, but not quite, out of reach for these Rockets. They are playing their best basketball of the season right now. Sure, they’ve beaten the Spurs twice, and the Trailblazers once in this little run of good games, but they’ve also beaten the Suns and the Kings, who just won by 35 over the Bucks.

As far as tonight’s game, the Rockets were without Alperen Sengun, who in the last meeting with the Spurs put 45 points on Victor Wembanyama. What would happen tonight without Sengun? And also without Cam Whitmore, who apparently will be out with a knee sprain for the next couple of weeks?

What would happen would be Jock Landale, who like Sampson, was shorn of his power when he voluntarily cut his Mullet of Antipodean Might. As The Mullet of Might has multiplied in magnificence it is as though it has a message for the world: Jock Is Back. Or at least he’s shown up at last.

Tonight his stat line wasn’t the stuff of Alperen Sengun’s dominance, only 26 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds. But he was a team best +15 in +/- and while I’m not a huge believer in this stat in a small sample (like a game) it matched the eye test. Jock also dished 5 assists, had two steals and a block, but mainly he controlled the paint. By controlling the paint, he controlled Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy “Somanisteps” Sochan and the perpetually irritating Zach Collins.

Wemby scored only 13pts on 5-12 shooting, and while he dished 6 assists, that seemed like it was because he didn’t want to dribble into the Rockets defense, which did a good job denying entry passes and forcing him onto the perimeter. Wemby only had 2 blocks, which is two less than the combo of Fred VanVleet and JaeSean Tate. So, mission accomplished. The Rockets didn’t let Wemby beat them

Of course The Rando almost did, with Tre Jones scoring 16pts in the first half. Credit the Rockets with good Rando Control, as Jones only finished with 24pts for the game. He had three personal fouls, but I believe have had a lot more.

Every time I see Jones he just runs around the court slapping at anyone with the ball, leaving his man to do it frequently. I guess because he’s not that tall by NBA standards, and is trying hard, it’s not a foul? Do the refs just love his grit? His zeal? His zingy roachy energy? It’s odd, as I’ve watched the Spurs to see Wemby play and seen Tre Jones just darting around, fouling constantly, with no consequence in those games, too.

Not a huge thing, but every time I see him, that’s what I notice. Also that the Spurs really need a better PG, but I’m content for them never to have one.

This was yet another game where Fred VanVleet kept the Rockets in it, kept the defense honest, and broke the zone opponents have decided to adopt against the Rockets with his deadly collection of midrange shots. Opponents tend to attack (aka “slap at”) Rockets drivers trying to penetrate zone defense. Fred VanVleet will make them pay with fouls.

Jalen Green sadly can’t do that yet. He’ll just try to make a shot by moving his arms out of the way in some odd motion that mostly results in missed shots. He deserves more free throws than he gets, but as he avoids the contact and puts up weird-looking shots, he doesn’t get as many as he deserves. On the other hand, he hit crucial free throws late when the Rockets were playing fouls and threes with the Spurs to close it out because Dillon Brooks fouled out giving Jeremy Sochan a pointless +1 that brought the Spurs within three.

Unlike the early season loss to the Spurs where the Rockets simply collapsed at the free throw line tonight Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday and Jalen Green saw the Rockets to a safe landing.

Anyhow, this game was the sort of rock fight, er, defensive struggle that both Popovich and Udoka aspire to create. Hopefully they’re raising a glass of Oregon Pinot Noir tonight in celebration not of a win or a loss, they’re beyond such things, but rather, a game that did not see the combined score break 205 points.

Next up is the Washington Wizards, which is oddly enough, a must win if the Rockets want to least get back to .500, if not more.