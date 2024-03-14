Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs was the first for Houston since Alperen Sengun was diagnosed with a Grade 3 Right ankle sprain that would likely sideline Alpie for the remainder of the season.

With their top Rebounder, scorer, and most efficient shot-maker in Alperen Sengun out, the Rockets are in for some heavy change in this late stretch of the season. Houston losing their top player just weeks before the season’s end as they attempt to fight their way to a play-in spot isn’t ideal, but from what we saw on Tuesday, there just may still be some hope. Here’s how the Rockets are seemingly going to adjust their center position with Sengun out.

Jabari Smith Jr. moving to starting center

Jabari Smith Jr. is step one in addressing the absence at starting center, with Smith likely sliding over to the five for the remainder of the season. Jabari hasn’t played much at the center spot in his collegiate nor NBA career so far, but he’s quite frankly the most reliable, and best option as Ime Udoka’s starting center moving forward. This season, Jabari Smith Jr. has put up 13.3 points per game, along with 8.6 rebounds per game, each up from last season. In his recent rebounding surge, Smith has averaged 10.1 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings, with increased scoring production as well.

So, while Jabari Smith is no Sengun, he absolutely is a viable replacement as Smith is a capable defender, plays physical on the glass, and can stretch the floor. While it may not seem like much is new, with Jabari only moving down from starting power forward to center, it is quite the adjustment as Smith will now likely find himself matched up across from some new faces. One final thing here on Jabari and the starting lineup; It seems coach Udoka has already found his replacement for Sengun in the Starting Lineup, as rookie Amen Thompson started his seventh game this season Tuesday, going into that PF/dunker spot role.

Jock Landale sixth man?

Yes, you read that right, Jock Landale, following a rough start to the season, has played well enough as of late to not only find himself a spot in the rotation, but should be the Rockets sixth man. It may seem like a stretch, but with injuries to Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, and now Cam Whitmore who will be out “for a few weeks”, the Rockets’ bench has seemingly dissipated, leaving all opportunities on the table... and if you know Ime Udoka, you should know that opportunities are earned, not given. So earned a opportunity Landale has, with his first! game of the season where he’d play more than 20 minutes coming in a win over San Antonio on Tuesday.

The counting stats don’t pop out to the eye at all, as if I were to put them here, I’d look like a madman for throwing out this statement, hence why I’m going to use analysis from recent games, and what I’ve seen from Jock. Landale, to be quite honest, hasn’t necessarily gotten a prominent, nor consistent role in the rotation this season, with only as of late getting playing time with real minutes. In those minutes though, Landale has been solid defensively and on the glass, and with now Sengun being out for a few weeks if not the rest of the season, Landale’s play has seemed to pay off as he played a season-high 25 minutes Tuesday, but also played the most minutes of any Rockets bench player, possibly a sign of what’s to come. The Rockets’ injuries have certainly altered the rotation significantly, but subtle moves like moving Landale to the prime backup big position can give Houston a big boost as it can allow Jabari to play the four as needed, and if Jock can continue his form, can give the Rockets a reliable backup five.

Jeff Green staggering minutes

Finally, the last guy that can give you any form of help at center is Uncle Jeff. Green has played solid minutes in his time this season, giving Houston a hardnosed, physical forward/center who can do whatever is asked of him. Green can get some good center minutes, as he can increase the pace a bit while playing his role to whatever extent is asked of him. The injuries to Houston’s roster force Green to continue to be a rotational piece with some more staggered minutes between fenter and power Forward. While I don’t see Jeff solving all the issues at center for Houston, I can see a guy who will go out and give you the same intensity every night the same way Sengun did.

No solution

This is what I ultimately believe is true about the cockets Center position with Sengun out. Alpie is far too valuable to just be replaced in general, and while I think that Houston has three guys who can go and fill out that center spot, I don’t think that there’s a complete solution to this loss. Again, Sengun’s impact is unmatched, and even with having multiple guys who can go play center, the offensive side of the ball for Houston will take a huge toll with the loss of Sengun. So no, while I don’t think you can solve the issue of Sengun’s absence by largening your rotation, I do believe Houston is putting themselves in the best position of success by staggering out those Center minutes. The season is not over, and in this final stretch where the Houston Rockets look to fight for a play-in spot, the key to success is making up whatever you can from the loss of Sengun.